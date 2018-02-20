Police warn Chatham County residents against burglary scam

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police are warning residents of a recent scam involving burglary suspects impersonating contract workers.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), one person poses as a contract worker to lure a victim outside while the second person enters the home.

CCPD describes the person posing as a contract worker as a white male with no facial hair or visible tattoos. They say he has a strong accent and drives a ‘newer’ Ford F-150 truck.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals can contact the Chatham County Police Department at 912-652-6920 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.