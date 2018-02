SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County Police Department and Chatham Emergency Management are asking for the public’s assistant to locate James Robertson, 84.

Police were notified at approximately 1:15 am that Robertson had walked away from the facility where he lives near the 300 block of Wilmington Island Road.

Robertson is a 6’3”, 250 lb., white male with hazel eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a red and blue plaid shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.