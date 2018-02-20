Our Hometown: Countdown to GnomeCon 7

Gamers are getting geeked!
Savannah’s premier sci-fi/fantasy and gaming convention is just more than a week away.
GnomeCom returns for a 7th year.
The three-day event has somethig for everyone– from live entertainment to board games, authors, panel discussions, cosplay and more!
The conference gets underway March 2 thru 4 at Cottonwood Suites in Pooler.
Pre-registration ends this Friday, February 23.
The coast is $40 for adults, $10 for children 10 and under.
Proceeds benefit the Live Oak Public Libraries.
For more information, visit: gnomecon.org