Missouri youth baseball team auctioning off AR-15 despite outcry

NEOSHO, Mo. (KSNF) — A youth baseball team in Missouri is gaining national attention for an AR-15 being raffled off to raise money for the season.

The 9-U Neosho Wildcat travel baseball team is a summer travel team not associated with the school district. It requires donations and fundraisers to cover expenses, so the kids are selling raffle tickets.

“One of the boys on the team, his dad is a co-founder of Black Rain Ordnance which is a gun manufacturer in our area so they put up a product and said here we can have a raffle,” says Ben Baker.

According to Baker, an AR-15 was chosen for the fundraiser for its different uses, he says it’s a perfect hunting and sporting gun.

“The AR-15 is light, it’s accurate, it’s perfect for hunting. My children know how to shoot an AR-15, they’re familiar with it, it’s the perfect weapon for hunting, sporting,” he explained.

While the raffle was started before the deadly school shooting in Florida, it’s that incident that caused the outcry.

“It was just bad timing and of course this is a terrible tragedy and my heart goes out to those families that are dealing with,” said Mayor Baker.

A statement posted on the organizer’s Facebook page says the following: “The funds that we will raise are helping these 11-year-old boys play travel baseball. This helps alleviate some if not all expenses. We would never want a child to be left out of something they love because they can’t afford it.”

The winner of the gun must be 18 years old, pass a background check and have a valid picture ID with a matching address before being able to pick it up.