Exchange Club honors teacher, student of the month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In our Community Report, a special honor for one local teacher and student on Monday night, Feb. 19.

The Exchange Club of Savannah has named Rebecca Heyward from Hancock Day School the Grainger Honda Teacher of the Month. They have also named Addie Bradley, a senior at St. Vincent’s Academy, the Grainger Honda Youth of the Month — an honor neither of them takes lightly.

Addie Bradley, said, “I’m so happy that I got this award. I think being involved in community and school is really important, so I want to show that as I leave St. Vincent’s Academy that I wanted to be involved when I was there.”

Rebecca Heyward said, “I’ve never intended on being recognized for anything that I do. I just enjoy what I do.

“I’m the product of educators and growing up I never thought I would be one, but it’s just one of those things that you figure out that God has created you to do it, so you do what he’s created you to do and I love it. I love all my students; they’re my babies.”

The organization picks a new winner each month.