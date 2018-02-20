DEVELOPING: 2 people unresponsive after carbon monoxide leak

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a carbon monoxide leak near Skidaway Road on Tuesday.

Savannah Fire and Police responded around 4:30 p.m. after a relative called saying an elderly couple inside of the home on North Fernwood Drive was not responsive.

The Savannah Fire Hazmat Team was called to conduct an air test in the home.

According to Savannah Fire, the test determined that the carbon monoxide level was dangerously high.

Crews worked to ventilate the home until levels were safe for entry.

Once a safe level was established, the scene was turned over to Savannah Police for investigation.

No word from police on the condition of the two unresponsive elderly people.

This story is developing. Stay with News 3 online and on-air for further updates.