Community Corner: Loop It Up Savannah preps for second signature fundraiser

It’s one of the most delicious benefits in town.

Next week, Loop It Up Savannah will host ‘Soup It Up for Loop It Up II: The Second Serving.”

The event is the organization’s signature fundraiser– where local chefs compete for the title of the ‘Golden Soup Bowl’ while generously raising money to support for local young people and services to families.

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview with Loop It Up founder and Executive Director, Molly Lieberman.

Click here for more information or to get your ticket.

Event Details:

Soup It Up for Loop It Up II

Saturday, March 3

7 pm

Ghost Coast Distillery

641 Indian Street