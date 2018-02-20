Community Corner: Loop It Up Savannah preps for second signature fundraiser

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

It’s one of the most delicious benefits in town.
Next week, Loop It Up Savannah will host ‘Soup It Up for Loop It Up II: The Second Serving.”
The event is the organization’s signature fundraiser– where local chefs compete for the title of the ‘Golden Soup Bowl’ while generously raising money to support for local young people and services to families.

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview with Loop It Up founder and Executive Director, Molly Lieberman.

Click here for more information or to get your ticket.

Event Details:
Soup It Up for Loop It Up II
Saturday, March 3
7 pm
Ghost Coast Distillery
641 Indian Street

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s