BCSO: Deputy assaulted, subject hospitalized in Seabrook disturbance

SEABROOK ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — A disturbance call in Seabrook over the weekend leaves two deputies recovering from injuries and a man hospitalized.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Saturday night to a call regarding an out-of-control and injured family member.

BCSO says he damaged property inside of the residence, causing the injury.

The 24-year old man reportedly became combative when medical help arrived.

When deputies attempted to bring the subject under control the man punched one of the male deputies in the head.

BCSO says deputies then tased the subject who continued to resist.

As a result, the man lost consciousness and was transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he remains hospitalized.

The deputy who was struck and another deputy who hurt his ankle during the incident were treated and released.

BCSO Sheriff P.J. Tanner requested the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to investigate and determine what caused the subject to lose consciousness.