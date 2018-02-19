Vet, pet struck while traveling cross country for cause

Related Coverage Homeless veteran and his dog bike cross country for Veterans and Their Pets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A homeless veteran and his dog hit a roadblock on their trip across the country to raise awareness for Veterans and Their Pets.

Harold Palmquist and his dog Daisy have been on this trek more than once.

The duo took a trip from Los Angeles to St. Simons Island, and now they are on their way back to the Golden State.

It’s all in an effort to raise awareness and funds for Veterans and Their Pets. Since most homeless shelters do not allow pets, the organization helps provide temporary housing and cares for animals of Veterans in need. Most

But nearly 3,500 miles into this trek, Palmquist and Daisy were struck in Mississippi by an SUV.

The duo was not injured in the crash, but Daisy’s crate, trailer and Harold’s bike were crushed.

To help them get back on the road,Trailside Bicycle Company has offered to help build a new bike and trailer.

Anyone interested in assisting the company is asked to contact Tim Knight at Trailside Bicycle Company at 330-503-4690 or trailsidebicycleco@gmail.com.

Palmquist says he holds no ill will against the driver who hit him, but he is eager to get back on his trip.

To follow their journey, follow Palmquist and Daisy on Facebook. You can also donate to help the cause on the GoFundMe page or to Veterans and Their Pets directly.