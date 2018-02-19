UPDATE: 1 burn victim in good condition; other victim is critical after Outback crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Seven people were hurt after a car crashed into Outback Steakhouse on Abercorn Street.

Three of them had to be taken to the burn center in Augusta, and News 3 now knows the condition of two of them.

Davey James, the owner of the Outback is in good condition while another victim named Quincy White had to undergo surgery. He’s currently listed in critical condition according to their director of communications.

Police say 42-year-old David Lanier lost consciousness of the white van he was driving, causing him to crash right into the building on Friday night.

Seven of the employees were burned. Some were hurt by cooking fryers that were heated up to 400 degrees. The ceiling of the restaurant also collapsed.

News 3 spoke to witnesses who talked about what happened inside the restaurant after the accident.

Danny Wolfe said, “He bumped into me, it was the cook, and it was a little bitty guy but he had the vest on and all and he was covered in grease and bumped into me and got grease on my shirt and all on my arm.”

Deborah Biggins said, “You could tell he was in total shock cause he was burnt from the head. I saw the burns, from his arms, hands. I saw all of this. It’s like his skin was peeling from his body.”

We will continue to follow this story and bring updates as we learn more.