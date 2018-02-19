Three people burned in Outback fire remain hospitalized in Augusta

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The community is thinking of those injured Friday night when a car crashed into the Outback Steakhouse and caused a fire.

Seven people were injured and three were taken to the Augusta Burn Center for treatment.

On Monday, Sarahlyn Phillips reached out to the restaurant’s owner Davey James.

“I heard about what happened late Friday evening and when I did hear about it, it was a shocker and I was like Mr. James? That’s because he’s really a good man,” she said.

Phillips runs a nonprofit organization that assists single women and says James has been a real “friend’ in terms of helping them with events, etc.

“He could never know the lives that he touched in all events and we celebrated an event it was in December I believe it was right at Outback,” she said. “The way he’s come in and helped us we could never pay for the services that he’s actually given to the organization. There are no words to explain how grateful as an organization but how grateful I am as a human being to see that there are people in our community that really care.”

Phillips also said the Outback staff “is always so welcoming if we do have an event there.”

An employee at the restaurant, Quincy White, was one of those hurt in the fire that was caused by a gas line leak Friday evening.

Spokespersons from the Augusta facility told News 3 he had surgery on Sunday and was in critical condition — while Mr. James was in good condition.

However, Monday the same spokespersons said that families had requested no additional information be provided about their relative’s conditions.

No information on the name of the third person injured and being treated at the Burn Center is available.

The restaurant remained closed Monday. A large piece of plywood could be seen covering the hole where the van had run into the building.