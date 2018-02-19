THE AMERICAN SPIRIT: Wilmington Island man overcoming Parkinson’s through intentional exercise

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – For every athlete, there is a story.

There is a reason they chose to dawn a uniform, lace up a skate, or tighten their helmet.

For every athlete there is a story, a reason behind their resolve.

Some train for glory, fame and fortune.

Others, like the athletes found inside the Anderson Cohen Weightlifting Center in Savannah, train for survival.

From the outside, those participating in the strength, weightlifting, boxing, and conditioning courses may not appear to be the people you’d see on a Wheaties box. Yet, bursting from the inside is a drive and determined that’s hard to beat.

Many of these athletes have movement disorders like Parkinson’s, Multiple Sclerosis, and Cerebral Palsy. They have come to the Get Excited and Move classes to learn how to better manage and potentially reverse the symptoms of movement disorders.

One of those experiencing life-altering results is Jim VanTil.

VanTil, 60, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2012. He and his wife, Cari, found the GEM classes about a year ago and have faithfully attending them each week.

“It’s like I don’t miss a beat,” he said. “If I lay off a week, it’s like I’ve got to start all over again.”

VanTil grew up a multi-sport athlete but now has different motivations for giving it his all during his sessions.

“‘Cause I don’t want to end up a vegetable,” he said.

Currently he and his wife are doing Olympic Weightlifting training through the program. Cari VanTil says she has seen major benefit for her husband.

“Work both sides of the brain, keep it communicating, keep the muscles going, keep the balance in tact, that’s so big for Parkinson’s and we, we fell in love with it,” she said.

The couple says because of the classes he has regained balance and fine motor skills over the past year.

“The doctor said do a stationary bike, don’t do a bike anymore,” Cari VanTil said. “Which for a physical guy is heart-breaking and he [now] rides a bike fine.”

While his progress does bring a smile to his face, VanTil says he’s thankful to be a part of the GEM team and hopes he can help others in need of encouragement and physical support.

“If I can inspire anyone else that has it as bad as me or whatever,” VanTil said. “I would be happy about that.”

The classes are also part of an ongoing academic study with Armstrong State University to see how the brain can adapt to exercises despite having a disorder.

If you would like to join a GEM class, call 912-376-9833.

Classes are $10 and take place Mondays-Wednesdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m. & 6-7 p.m. and Tuesdays-Thursdays, 10:30-11:30 a.m.