St. Simons preservation group receives $1M donation

SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) – A group committed to preserving the scenic character of St. Simons Island on the Georgia coast is $1 million richer thanks to an anonymous donor.

The Brunswick News reports the $1 million donation to the St. Simons Land Trust came at an important time. The trust is working to meet a fundraising challenge by a charitable foundation that recently awarded it $2 million.

The Anschutz Foundation says it will give the Land Trust another $2 million if it can raise $4 million. The anonymous donor’s check brings the trust closer to that goal.

Land Trust executive director David Pope says the money will help “ensure that the St. Simons we love is protected for the next generation and the next.”

About 12,700 people live on St. Simons Island near Brunswick.