SPECIAL REPORT: Olympic Gold Medalist Champions for Young Men

They are the golden moments.. athletes realizing their lifelong dream.. and winning a medal.

We are there to take in every one of their glorious moments.

But what happens after the Olympic flame goes out?

Paul Anderson made sure that his life wasn’t defined by one medal, but by the hundreds of lives he changed long after the fans stopped cheering.

He was considered the World’s Strongest Man, but the strength of the man known as the “Dixie Derrick” wasn’t just limited to the weight room.

Paul Anderson won the Olympic Gold Medal in Weightlifting in 1956. He lifted more than everyone else, even though he had been sick for days before and lost almost 20 pounds before the competition.

“Now have a look at Paul Anderson who has no trouble lifting a half a ton,” said the announcers in 1957.

Anderson didn’t train like the usual athlete. Using whatever he could find other than a bar and plates. Pieces of the junkyard, car parts, whatever was heavy.. Anderson would use his 58 inch chest and 36 inch thighs to pull, push or lift.

After the games were over, Anderson would travel the country. Doing talk shows like Ed Sullivan and Johnny Carson, doing “feats of strength” like lifting a table full of men using just his back.

But this mountain of a man didn’t get rich off his exploits, he was lifting for something bigger… and better.

“If you’ve been given a gift you should use it for something,” said Paul Anderson in 1992. “It should be used to lead it in the right direction.”

“He was speaking at a prison and saw young men mixed with hardened criminals,” remembers Anderson’s wife Glenda Anderson-Leonard. That was the impetus God used to ignite his heart.”

His heart, and money went right to Vidalia, Georgia. In 1961 he created the Paul Anderson Youth Home.

“What do you think his greatest feat of strength was?”

“Trying to keep this place going,” said Glenda. “Truthfully. If you were talking about weight, this was his greatest weight.”

“He worked most of the time to try ad keep the money coming in for us to keep the home going,” said Glenda.

“He didn’t want the success he had as a weightlifter, he didn’t want his gold medal to be his legacy,” said Caleb Leonard, Director of the Paul Anderson Youth Home: He wanted his legacy to be his family.”

A family that was more than just his wife and daughter. It included boys. Jailed. Troubled. In need of help.

“Well I stole a car and got arrested and they sent me here,” said Seth, a home resident from Richmond Hill.

“A lot of drugs, just getting in trouble,” says Isaiah, from North Carolina. “Things I shouldn’t have been doing.”

“I was on a bad path, failing school, getting arrested,” says Jonathan, from Atlanta. “And this is really been about getting back on the right path.”

A path which many are now sent on by the courts. To this 15-18 month intensive program of work, study and prayer. Their alternative to prison. They boys run a mile every day, do hard work all day long, but in return they recieve a room to sleep in, a place to pray, three meals a day (which they have to cook and serve themselves) and an education. The Youth Home has a certified high school, and allows the residents to get a GED or even a high school diploma.

“(Its) A good second chance to rebuild yourself and reflect on what you;ve done in your life,” said Isaiah.

“In the moment I didn’t really feel i wanted another chance,” remembers Lee, from Augusta. “But when my eyes really opened up, i realized i needed it.”

“Your head starts clearing up and you go, ok I’m starting to feel a lot better,” said Jonathan.

Better feelings both physically and spiritually.. just like Paul himself.

Anderson was a devout Christian who would talk about his faith to the crowds who came to see him, and to the boys at the Home.

“His testimony was if i the strongest man in the world can’t get through a day without Jesus Christ, how can you?” remembers Glenda.

Paul Anderson died in 1994. His weights and memorabilia remain on site to show these boys what he was, and what they could be.

“I had a family that loved me and cared for me,” said Seth. “But I didn’t really feel that because I was pushing them away. Here you have a group of people who really care for you and want you to do better for yourself.”

“You can have physical strength, but the ultimate strength comes from those around you, it comes from your character,” said Caleb Leonard. “The principals that you stand on. that’s what gives you true strength in this world.”

“There’s no other place I’ve seen that wants younger people to do better, except this place,” said Lee. Because they say we are the future of America. I can see that now.”

The Paul Anderson Youth Home has helped about 1400 young men from 16-20 improve their lives. Many have gone on to miltary careers, good jobs, and families of their own.

The entire program is supported by donations. Some of the Home’s board members include higher ups in Chick Fil-A and Piggy Wiggly South.

There will be a road race in Vidalia on March 4 to support the home.

To sign up:

https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Vidalia/ChickfilAVidaliaRoadRace8K5K1M

To Donate directly to the Youth home:

https://www.payh.org/