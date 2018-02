SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV)– Savannah Police Department is investigating a ‘cutting’ that occurred Monday evening in Forsyth Park. Officer responded to reports of a ‘cutting’ around 7:40 p.m.

Two male victims were arguing where one was cut.

He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hazmat crews were called to park to clean up the scene. Savannah Police are still investigating.