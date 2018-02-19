Police ID victim in deadly crash on I-16

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Savannah Police’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in one fatality and several other injuries early Saturday morning on Interstate-16.

According to police, on Feb. 17, at about 3 a.m., a 2014 Kia Forte was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of I-16 near Montgomery Street when it crashed into a 2008 Nissan Altima that was traveling eastbound.

William Simmons, 22, who was a passenger in the Forte, died as result of his injuries at the scene. Nicholas Pena, 23, who was driving the Forte, and another passenger, Matthew Serano, were treated for serious injuries. Isaiah Young, 24, who was driving the Altima, was treated for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.