PHOTOS: Students take a stand against gun violence

WASHINGTON (WSAV) — From Florida to Washington, students are demanding an end to gun violence.
High schoolers took to the streets in Boca Raton Monday morning calling for action and for safer schools.
Adults and teenagers stood side by side with signs stating “Enough is enough” and “No more silence, end gun violence.”
In D.C. students and others held a lie-in for three minutes to symbolize the time it took for 17 students and teachers to be gunned down last week at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
“I think that it’s really important that we come together now, since adults are not doing it for us,” said Veronica Ritkes, a junior at American Heritage High School in Florida.