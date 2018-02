Want to help your child prepare for their future?

The 12th annual Megagenesis will take place this Saturday, February 24 from 9 am to 3:10 pm at Johnson High School.

It’s a college and career fair that features dozens of universities, workshops, and panel discussions.

Lunch will be provided.

The event is free an open to area middle an high school students.

Parents are encouraged to attend.

For more information, call: (912) 706-3165 or visit: Megagenesis-savannah.org.