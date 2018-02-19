Jimmy Carter ‘deathly afraid’ as wife underwent surgery

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In a Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, former president Jimmy Carter and Rosalynn Carter arrive during the 58th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. Former first lady Rosalynn Carter is recovering from surgery at Emory University Hospital. Carter, 90, had surgery on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, to remove scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine, The Carter Center said in a statement. The surgery was successful. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

PLAINS, Ga. (AP) – Former President Jimmy Carter says he was “deathly afraid” as his wife Rosalynn underwent surgery over the weekend.

The 90-year-old is recovering in Atlanta after surgeons removed scar tissue from a portion of her small intestine early Sunday.

Her husband described his concerns Monday to several hundred people attending a President’s Day event at the Jimmy Carter National Historic Site in Plains.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Jimmy Carter said surgeons operating on his wife found scar tissue from an old operation had “strangled almost 2 feet of her small intestine.”

Carter said: “I was deathly afraid. I prayed for three hours.”

He said doctors began the procedure Saturday night and finally told him at about 5 a.m. Sunday that his wife “was going to be OK.”

