Hinesville Police arrest man accused of barricading himself, mother inside home

Hinesville Police were called to the home on South Maple Drive Saturday night after someone reported hearing gunshots.

Officers say when they approached the home, they heard the gunshots.

Police say they found 58-year-old Derrick Ricthie sitting on the ground in front of his home. They also found some weapons nearby. Officers immediately called for back-up.

Capt. Lloyd Slater of the Hinesville Police said, “Apparently because of his emotional distress and the number of weapons that’s on the incident location, we just got into a situation where he basically kinda held them and us at bay.”

Officers were able to talk Ritchie out of the home peacefully. He has been charged with reckless conduct.