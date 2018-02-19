Here’s how you can send a ‘little note’ of comfort to the Parkland community

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — When tragedy strikes, we often find out how big our community really is.

It’s a sentiment Caitlin Lee knows first hand. She was a student at Virginia Tech in 2007 when another student shot and killed 32 people.

“It’s a punch in the gut. Your community has been affected by something so terrible, nobody can understand it, or wrap your head around it,” she said. “It’s almost been 11 years, and I still have a hard time wrapping my head around it.”

That year, students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School wrote letters of comfort to Virginia Tech.

Lee remembers the letters she got from others.

“They just wrote me a little note… a little sentiment just to make me feel better, like one day you’ll wake up and laugh at a joke, or this seems like a lot right now, but you guys are gonna make it through,” she said. “All those things happened. I woke up one day and I laughed at a joke.”

Almost 11 years later, on Feb. 14, 2018, a gunman killed 17 at that Florida high school.

Now, Lee is President of the Hilton Head Civitans group and is asking the Lowcountry and surrounding communities to help her return the love.

“I saved all my notes and if I’m ever feeling bad about what happened or when an event like this happens again, I just try to grab onto the little things,” Lee said.

They’re calling it Hilton Head’s Little Note Campaign and the donation box will be at the Purple Cow dessert bar on Hilton Head.

“I don’t even have children,” said Purple Cow Owner Lisa Bernstein, also known as Bernie. “I have a niece, a nephew, and four boys that work here that are my world. If anything happened to the six of them, I don’t know how I would survive.”

That’s why when Lee asked her to be the donation host, she didn’t have to think twice.

“Just a little note to just let them know that they’re not completely alone, even though they have their community, to let them know that the whole rest of the world is thinking about them,” Bernstein said.

“I think of it as a rock in your pocket,” Lee said. “You’ll carry it around with you for the rest of your life, but the edges get smoother, it’s not as hard… so this is just the first step, and it’s a just a little something that we can do.. to help round out those edges.”

If you’d like to participate, you can fill out a card and drop it off at the Purple Cow (95 Mathews Drive – Port Royal Plaza).

You can write notes to students, teachers, first responders, even doctors — anyone who may have been affected in the Parkland community. Just be sure to make a note of who it’s for on the envelope.

You can also do them with a group of coworkers, fellow students, friends or family.

Lee is also looking for donations of blank cards that she can take to groups like Hilton Head High School and fire departments to be filled out.

You can drop off blank cards at the Purple Cow as well. There will be boxes inside and outside.

If you have questions, you can contact Lee on the Hilton Head Civitans Facebook page or via email at hiltonheadcivitan@gmail.com