Gamers are getting geeked!

Savannah’s premier sci-fi/fantasy and gaming convention is just a few weeks away.

GnomeCom returns for a 7th year.

But what exactly is it?

Click the arrow in the video box to watch our interview with GnomeCon co-creator, Philip Schweier.

Details:

GnomeCon 7

March 2 – 4

Pre-Registration ends Feb 23

gnomecom.org