Celebrating Black History: Many flocked to desegregated beaches on Hilton Head Island

(WSAV) — Singleton Beach, Collier Beach, Burke Beach, Bradley Beach and Beach City were all located on Hilton Head Island. Tybee Island was a segregated beach so many would flock to Hilton Head Island to those beaches. The enjoyments were the sand dunes, fishing, crabbing,seafood, Southern cuisine, music playing, children’s laughter, family

gatherings, nightclubs, summer homes, the ocean and the legendary Mosby.

Beach City is the where semi-pro baseball games would be held,with Gullah Geechee barbeque being sold.

To learn more, contact us at Geechee Kunda and Day Clean Soul.

 

