Authorities find missing Florida girl, 11, at Georgia hotel

MACON, Ga. (AP) – Authorities say an 11-year-old girl reported missing from her Florida home has been found at a hotel in Georgia.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that Alice Amelia Johnson of Orlando was located at a Holiday Inn Express in Macon on Sunday by FBI agents and local authorities who tracked her cellphone signal.

A 24-year-old man found with the girl was taken into custody.

Authorities said Alice had been reported as an “endangered runaway” after she left home late Saturday with a book bag packed with clothes.

The sheriff’s office said John Peter Byrns of Hoffman Estates, Illinois, was being at the Bibb County jail.

Records from the jail did not show any charges against him but said Byrns was being detained for the FBI.