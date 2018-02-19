American Jonathon Lillis Misses the Podium in Men’s Aerials

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (NEXSTAR) – Up on the mountain, men’s aerials wrapped up without a medal for Rochester’s Jon Lillis.
We’ve been following his family’s story.
Lillis‘ youngest brother Christopher was also an aerialist, but he passed away in October at the age of 17.
Lillis pushed through and qualified for the Olympics in South Korea.
And help from people in the Rochester community got his parents and second brother there to watch.
Jon placed first in the qualification round and made it to the finals.
He made it through the first final, but in the second round, finished eighth.
Gold went to Ukraine, silver to China and bronze to Russia.
Jon Lillis competes in freestyle aerial skiing at 2018 Olympics
Jon Lillis competes in freestyle aerial skiing at 2018 Olympics x
Latest Galleries
-
Georgia Southern Alumni Helps Olympic Athletes stay in Tip-Top Shape
-
2008 Refinery Explosion Victims
-
Girl Scouts in ATL
-
Tormenta FC brings big changes to Statesboro
-
Bakari Sellers inspires students at Georgia Southern MLK Celebration
-
Bakari Sellers inspires students at Georgia Southern MLK Celebration
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Community park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park