UPDATE: New details on burn victims after car crashes into Outback Steakhouse

SAVANNAH, GA- Lynthia Ross, the Director of Communications and Public Relations at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital in Augusta told News 3 that Davey James, the owner of Outback Steakhouse on Abercorn Street, is in good condition.

Another burn victim, Quincy White, is in critical.

—————————————————————————————————————————————————————————–

SAVANNAH, GA- The owner of Outback Steakhouse on Abercorn Street, Davey James, was one of seven people injured after a car crashed into the restaurant on Friday night.

Susan Cobb, the Assistant General Manager of Outback, said James is undergoing treatment for burns at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center in Augusta. Cobb told News 3 that James was in the kitchen at the time the car slammed into the wall full of cooking fryers, some up to 400 degrees.

News 3 has reached out to the burn center in Augusta about the patient conditions. We will continue to update this story.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people were injured Friday night after a van crashed into an Outback Steakhouse on Abercorn Street.

The driver ran a stop sign and hit the kitchen area of the restaurant just before 7:00 p.m. A gas line was hit and a portion of the ceiling collapsed.

Seven individuals, all employees at Outback, were taken to an area hospital for a variety of injuries. Of those, three were flown to the burn center in Augusta for further treatment on grease burns.

One person suffered a broken arm and a pregnant woman was injured by the partial ceiling collapse.

According to the Savannah Police Department, an initial report determined that the driver, David Lanier, 42, of Rincon, lost consciousness prior to the crash.

#SPDalert Savannah Police, Fire at Outback on Abercorn where vehicle crashed into building, resulting in ceiling collapse, gas leak. Multiple injuries reported. Building evacuated. pic.twitter.com/EOrFV0Xxfc — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 17, 2018

Lanier suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The entire restaurant was evacuated around 7:00 p.m. Crews were able to remove the van around 12:00 a.m.

The Savannah Police Department and Savannah Fire responded to the scene.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is still investigating.