Photos: OAR defeats Team USA in men’s hockey

Team USA men’s hockey fell to the Olympic Athlete from Russia team 4-0 in the PyeongChang Winter Games on Saturday.
With the win, OAR is now at the top of Group B with a bye to the quarterfinals. Check out photos from the game below.
OAR defeats Team USA in men’s hockey
OAR defeats Team USA in men’s hockey x
Latest Galleries
-
Georgia Southern Alumni Helps Olympic Athletes stay in Tip-Top Shape
-
2008 Refinery Explosion Victims
-
Girl Scouts in ATL
-
Tormenta FC brings big changes to Statesboro
-
Bakari Sellers inspires students at Georgia Southern MLK Celebration
-
Bakari Sellers inspires students at Georgia Southern MLK Celebration
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Savannah Park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park
-
Community park renamed the Retha Mae McCoy Community Park