Mother panics during apartment fire and tosses 5-year-old out of a window

SAVANNAH, GA- A Savannah mother threw her five-year-old daughter out of a second story window on Saturday night when her neighbor’s apartment caught on fire.

The fire broke around 5:30 p.m. off of Tibet Avenue. Elyssa Robinson said she panicked when she saw smoke coming from her neighbor’s apartment down the hall. She dropped down her daughter where another neighbor was waiting to catch her.

“At first she was like, ‘no no Mama. She’s not going to catch me,’ and I was like, ‘she’s going to catch you,’ and through the midst of her going through all that, I just threw her out,” said Robinson.

Eddie Mai told News 3 she wasn’t home when the fire broke out in her apartment, but her niece was home. The niece yelled at Robinson and the rest of the neighbors to get out.

“I dialed 9-11 and gave them my address. I said, ‘there’s a girl running up and down the hallway banging on the door screaming help.’ I said, ‘you guys need to get someone over here as quick as possible’,” said Robinson.

Although the fire was contained in the kitchen, Mai told News 3 she was concerned about her new foster son. However, Robinson said the community will help her out.

“Whatever I can do to help, I will be definitely there to help them, as well, and I know everyone in Savannah that knows the story, who can reach out to help, will help her, as well,” she said.

Neighbors also told News 3 that there were no working smoke detectors in the apartment complex.