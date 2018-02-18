Georgia school to drug-test students by using hair samples

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) – A private school in east Georgia intends to start drug-testing its oldest students.

The Columbus Ledger-Enquirer reports that Brookstone School in Columbus recently announced that the drug-testing of students in grades 8-12 will be voluntary next school year – and then mandatory in succeeding years.

The newspaper reports that Brookstone plans to use students’ hair samples which are sent to Psychemedics Corp. to conduct the testing. The Massachusetts-based company would then provide test results within a few days.

Brookstone said in a statement that the program’s focus is the health and well-being of students.

School officials added that drug-testing will improve the school’s ability to work with parents and health professionals to help students.

School spokeswoman Connie Mansour said Brookstone has about 800 students, including 370 in grades 8-12.