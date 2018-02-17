Jesup Police investigates car crash into pond, searching for driver

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — The Jesup Police Department is investigating an accident that happened Friday night in Jesup, where a vehicle was driven into a pond. The driver is being identified by Jesup Police as Wayne Worth and they are asking for the public’s help in locating him.

The vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 341 when the driver crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed through a fence on private property and landed in a pond, says Jesup Police Chief, Doug Lewis.



According to Chief Lewis neighbors went to investigate and found Worth swimming away from the vehicle. After helping Worth out of the water, he told them there were two other individuals in the vehicle. He then fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The Wayne County dive team is conducting a dive of the pond Saturday morning to insure there are no further individuals in the water.