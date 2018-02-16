Video: Cafe focused on employing people with disabilities expands in SC

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD/CNN) — A business owner calls her cafe a human rights movement.

Bitty and Beau’s Coffee is now open in downtown Charleston. Most of the workers there have intellectual or developmental disabilities.

The opening of the cafe is the moment they’ve been waiting for, and a chance many thought they’d never have.

Brent Bivens, a Bitty & Beau’s employee, says “I thought that I would never ever get a job because of my disability.”

At ‘Bitty and Beau’s Coffee,’ disabilities won’t hold you back.

Bivens adds, “We’ve been learning about how we greet people, how we work the register, I learned how to make smoothies, lattes”

The shop was started by Amy Wright who drew inspiration from her youngest two children, Bitty and Beau, who have Down syndrome. She says the national unemployment rate for people with intellectual disabilities is 80 percent, and it’s time to change that.

Wright says, “We believe it’s the result of a social problem where people with intellectual disabilities aren’t valued, so this coffee shop is creating a place where people see their value and we hope someone will see that and go back to their business and hire someone with a disability.”

This coffee shop comes with an extra dash of fun with daily dance parties and a staff that can’t wait to help you.

Sam Hazeltime, a Bitty & Beau’s employee explains. “Come on down, it’s a party zone, it’s a great thing to do, have a cup of coffee, have pastries, talk it up a little bit, getting to meet everyone.”

There was a line out the door on opening day– and this is just the beginning.

Wright says “It’s humbling. It’s what I feel I was put on this earth to do and to see it all come together, there’s just nothing better.”

She also says they hope to open 10 more Bitty and Beau’s locations across the country within the next two years. Wright previously opened another Bitty and Beau’s Coffee’ in Wilmington, S.C.

She was recognized as the 2017 CNN Hero Of The Year and awarded $100,000 to grow her cause.