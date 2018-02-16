Student, business applications open for Summer 500 program

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The City of Savannah is gearing up for Summer 500, a program that offers real-world work experience to young adults.

Students ages 16 and up who are enrolled in public or private school are encouraged to apply for the Summer 500 internship program.

These internships are aimed at bringing valuable experience to students and creating important network connections.

Students will be required to pass a pre-employment drug test and work a minimum of 32 hours a week. Internships will pay a minimum of $8 an hour.

Interested students can submit an application on the city website here.

Any employers who are interested in this program can visit here for more information.

The deadline to submit is Friday, March 30.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s