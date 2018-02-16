SPD: Clerks’ actions lead to arrest of armed robbery suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thanks to the quick thinking of two convenience store clerks on Wednesday, an armed robbery suspect has since been arrested.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Emmanuel Springsteen, 20, has been charged with robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and aggravated assault.

Springsteen entered a store around 10:15 p.m. on Delesseps Avenue and demanded cash from clerks with a gun.

Police say a female clerk gave the suspect cash and a male clerk locked the front door with the suspect inside.

Springsteen confronted the clerk, but he was able to gain control of the firearm and detain the suspect until police arrived.

SPD Interim Chief Mark Revenew commended the bravery and quick actions of the staff but offered a word of warning.

“Given the dangerous nature of these crimes, we discourage anyone from ever physically confronting an armed suspect,” Chief Revenew said in a press release. “We recommend that you always consider your own personal safety and the safety of others before acting.”