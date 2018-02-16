Florida gov calls on FBI director to resign

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) – The Latest on the school shooting that killed 17 people in Florida (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is calling on FBI Director Christopher Wray to resign after discovering that the FBI failed to investigate a tip that the Florida school shooter could be plotting an attack.

Scott on Friday sharply criticized the federal law enforcement agency, saying in a statement that the “FBI’s failure to take action against this killer is unacceptable.”

The FBI acknowledged it failed to act on a tip to its hotline that Nikolas Cruz had a “desire to kill.”

In a statement, Scott said that “an apology will never bring these 17 Floridians back to life or comfort the families who are in pain.”

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio also criticized the FBI separately, saying it was “inexcusable” the FBI did not follow protocols. He said that Congress should launch its own investigations into what happened.

3 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence has called the mass shooting at a Florida high school “every parent’s nightmare” and says the nation is praying for the victims and their families.

Pence spoke Friday on a stop in San Antonio, Texas, about Wednesday’s shooting in Broward County, Florida, that claimed 17 lives. The vice president says “the heartache in Broward County is unimaginable” but it’s a heartache that many Texans know from the deadly shooting last year at a church” in that state.

The vice president says, “then as now, our hearts were broken. Then as now, heroes were forged.”

Pence is on a fundraising trip to Texas and also plans to inspect the U.S.-Mexican border as lawmakers debate immigration proposals.

2:55 p.m.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is ordering a review of the Justice Department’s processes after the FBI failed to investigate a tip that the Florida school shooting suspect could be plotting an attack.

Sessions said Friday the shooting that killed 17 people was a “tragic consequence” of the FBI’s failures. He said it’s now clear that the nation’s premier law enforcement agency missed warning signs. The FBI acknowledged it failed to act on a tip to its hotline that Nikolas Cruz had a “desire to kill.”

The review will include a look at what went wrong and how the agency and Justice Department respond. Sessions says it may include “possible consultation with family members, mental health officials, school officials, and local law enforcement.”

Authorities say Cruz, a volatile 19-year-old who had been expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, opened fire there Wednesday, killing 17 people and wounding more than a dozen others.