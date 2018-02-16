Savannah family asking for public’s help to solve murder of loved one

Savannah — (WSAV)

A Savannah family is pleading with the public to help bring their son’s killer to justice. 38 year old Ricardo Morris was shot to death in July of 2015.

Family members say Morris worked three jobs, sang in the choir, and was the father of 8 children. They say they have no idea who would want to hurt him.

Morris was found shot to death on Laroche Avenue July 11 of 2015. His car was found burned in Garden City.

Since then, Savannah Police detectives have been working leads in this case, but still no one has been arrested for his murder. Investigators along with Morris’ parents asked for the public’s help in solving this case. Today, would have been his 41st birthday.

“I still cry everyday, although when they catch em, it won’t bring Ricardo back, but will take some cowards off our streets,” says mother, Brenda Curtis.

The family will gather for a celebration of Morris’ life.

If you have any tips about this case, call Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.