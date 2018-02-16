Police seek suspect in Savannah Car Care burglary

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Savannah Police Department Eastside Precinct detectives are working to identify a burglary suspect from a crime that occurred at Savannah Car Care on E. Victory Drive on Feb. 5.

Video Footage: https://youtu.be/GdOAoStJqe0 (Please note that the date and time stamp on the video is incorrect.)

According to police, at around 10:40 p.m., video footage captured a male forcing his way into the office by kicking in the glass door. After gaining entry, the suspect collected an undisclosed amount of money from the cash drawer. He then exited the business and can be seen walking westward toward the nearby AutoZone.

The suspect is described as a middle-aged black male. He wore black sweatpants, a royal blue long sleeve shirt and a grey skull cap during the incident. He appeared to have a white cloth in one hand and a black bag in another.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact the SPD Eastside Precinct tip line at 912-898-3252. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.