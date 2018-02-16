PHOTOS: Chen, Rippon, & Zhou take the ice during individual short program

kierradotson Published:
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 16: Adam Rippon of the United States competes during the Men's Single Skating Short Program at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 16, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Nathan Chen, Adam Rippon and Vincent Zhou all competed in the figure skating men’s short program Thursday night.

PHOTOS:Chen, Rippon, & Zhou take the ice during individual short program

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s