7 Outback Steakhouse employees transported after car crashes into kitchen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people were injured Friday night after a van crashed into an Outback Steakhouse on Abercorn Street.

The driver ran a stop sign and hit the kitchen area of the restaurant just before 7:00 p.m. A gas line was hit, a fire broke out and a portion of the ceiling collapsed.

Seven individuals, all employees at Outback, were taken to an area hospital for a variety of injuries. Of those, three were flown to the burn center in Augusta for further treatment.

One person suffered a broken arm and a pregnant woman was injured by the partial ceiling collapse.

According to the Savannah Police Department, an initial report determined that the driver, David Lanier, 42, of Rincon, lost consciousness prior to the crash.

#SPDalert Savannah Police, Fire at Outback on Abercorn where vehicle crashed into building, resulting in ceiling collapse, gas leak. Multiple injuries reported. Building evacuated. pic.twitter.com/EOrFV0Xxfc — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 17, 2018

Savannah Fire and Police on scene at Outback on Abercorn. Spoke to witnesses-heard an explosion. You see here a van tore through wall @WSAV pic.twitter.com/DRqWNII4ow — Meredith Stutz (@WSAVMeredithS) February 17, 2018

Lanier suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The entire restaurant was evacuated around 7:00 p.m. Crews were able to remove the van around 12:00 a.m.

The Savannah Police Department and Savannah Fire responded to the scene.

SPD’s Traffic Investigation Unit is still investigating.