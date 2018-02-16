Men’s skeleton riders have the coolest helmets in Pyeongchang

In the skeleton sport, helmets are a must. Athletes go racing down a track at speeds upwards of 80 mph. head first, just inches away from the ice. But, that doesn’t mean the helmet can’t look cool while doing its job.

For some of the athletes the artistry on their helmets tells a story. For others, it’s a just a way to express their personalities.

Here are our top 4 men’s skeleton helmets.

Frimpong says his helmet design is a metaphor for his life. The image depicts a rabbit escaping the clutches of a lion.

Fun fact: Frimpong is the second Winter Olympian ever to represent Ghana.

If it weren’t obvious enough, Korean skeleton star Yun Sungbin is absolutely obsessed with Iron Man. He told NBC, he collects the figurines. He’s seen the movies. He knows every aspect of the superhero’s story.

Fun fact: Sungbin is situated to win South Korea’s first medal in a sliding sport.

Cecchini’s Skeletor looking helmet is very fitting for the sport.

Fun fact: When not competing, Cecchini works as a police officer.

We couldn’t possibly choose one Canadian over the other. Both of their helmets depict a ferocious bear.

Fun Fact: Martineau keeps a picture of his former ski jumping coach Jindro Mayer wedged into the foam of his helmet. Mayer died in a car accident in 2004.

Fun Fact: Perhaps explaining the helmet, reports say Greszczyszyn, goes by the nickname “Grizz”.

The competition resumes with the final two runs Feb. 15th at 7:30 p.m. ET.