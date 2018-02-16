Meet this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption at Humane Society

Meet this week’s Perfect Pets up for adoption at the Humane Society of Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive.

ABBY

It’s time now for this week’s perfect pet–meet Abby. She’s a sweet senior Daschund mix. This 13-year-old has some special needs in her old age and is looking for someone who just likes to spend quality snuggle time.

TANK

Take a look at this droopy, goofy love bug–Meet Tank! He’s a big fella who enjoys the company of people, cats and other friendly dogs. He loves walks but has to take it easy for now while he heals from a few injuries.

He’s also a bit allergic to a few things you find outside so you’ll need to balance his outside and inside fun. Don’t let that stop you from giving him a chance though. He’s a seriously loving pupper who is hoping you’re his new forever friend!

ADONIS

Meet Adonis! This little guy isn’t one to skip playtime. He loves to stay active and be around people. He also loves cuddling when he’s not playing with his favorite toys and likes to have his chin scratched. If he’s not by your side, he’s busy sunbathing near the biggest windows available.