Longtime local educator says schools are facing the challenge of safety

Pat Rossiter has been a Chatham County Educator for 38 years. But these days, some of his job duties have nothing to do with his job description, i.e. educating children.

Rossiter spends time every day evaluating safety protocols at his elementary school in Tybee.

Working with campus police as well as Tybee Police, he says safety issues are evaluated on a regular basis and especially this week after the Florida school shooting which took 17 lives.

We’ve gone to great strides to make sure we have the safest possible environment,” he told us.

One big safety feature is a police radio that allows him to communicate directly with Tybee police. Rossiter says he has used the radio three times in the last five years for emergencies including medical emergencies and police have arrived on scene in less than a minute.

He says safety drills are conducted annually for administrators and teachers.

“The thought of something happening s is a principal’s worst nightmare, he said. “I never went to school to have cameras and locks on the inside and key access but you know times have changed and we have to do whatever we have to to protect children.