Local Red Cross sends volunteer to help the victims of the Florida school shooting

SAVANNAH, GA- The Red Cross of the Southeast and Coastal Georgia sent a volunteer to Parkland, Florida, on Friday morning to provide comfort to dozens of families who need it.

17 people died in a school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Broward County, Florida, on Wednesday.

Sam Watkins, Disaster Spiritual Care Leader of the Red Cross, was the lead spiritual care volunteer in the aftermath of the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando back in 2016. He helps families who are grieving cope with disaster.

Unfortunately, Watkins said, he is no stranger to this role. However, he told News 3 it cuts even deeper when it involves children.

“I have grandchildren the same age, and the first thing I did was I called them. I want to tell everyone to give those close to you a hug today,” said Watkins.