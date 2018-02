Related Coverage CCSO admits to ‘boo-boo’ after releasing wrong inmate

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Chatham County inmate who was “erroneously released” on Feb. 6 is back in jail.

Jose Maria Perez, 20, was arrested in Mena, Arkansas last week. He was transported Friday back to Chatham County jail.

Officers were set to release 30-year-old Jose Lopez-Perez but instead released the 20-year-old.

Perez is in jail on multiple charges including rape and aggravated sodomy with a minor under the age of ten.