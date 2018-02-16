House of Prom: Clean out your closet for a good cause

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Donations of gently used or new evening gowns and prom dresses are now being taken for the 6th House of Prom sale.

The sale allows high school girls the opportunity to purchase an affordable dress for prom for $10.

All proceeds will go to the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.

Dresses can be dropped off at the following locations:

Kathi Rich, 2515 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401

97.3 KISSFM, 245 Alfred Street, Savannah, GA 31408

Kendra Scott, 311 W Broughton Street, Savannah, GA 31401

Tanger Outlets, Pooler, GA – Guest Services through March 1

The House of Prom sale will take place on one day only — March 3 at 10 a.m. at Tanger Outlets in Pooler.

The Rape Crisis Center is a local non-profit that works to provide resources to victims of sexual assault and their families.

The organization also provides education and intervention programs at local schools and colleges.