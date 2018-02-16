House of Prom: Clean out your closet for a good cause

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Donations of gently used or new evening gowns and prom dresses are now being taken for the 6th House of Prom sale.

The sale allows high school girls the opportunity to purchase an affordable dress for prom for $10.

All proceeds will go to the Rape Crisis Center of the Coastal Empire.

Dresses can be dropped off at the following locations:

  • Kathi Rich, 2515 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31401
  • 97.3 KISSFM, 245 Alfred Street, Savannah, GA 31408
  • Kendra Scott, 311 W Broughton Street, Savannah, GA 31401
  • Tanger Outlets, Pooler, GA – Guest Services through March 1

The House of Prom sale will take place on one day only — March 3 at 10 a.m. at Tanger Outlets in Pooler.

The Rape Crisis Center is a local non-profit that works to provide resources to victims of sexual assault and their families.

The organization also provides education and intervention programs at local schools and colleges.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s