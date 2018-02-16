Google AR brings new learning to Bulloch County schools with cell phones and selfie sticks

BULLOCH COUNTY (WSAV)—Students used to be told to hit the books. Now kids are being told to turn on their phones and explore outer space or even swim with sharks…all without leaving the classroom.

Portal Middle High School got a chance to be a part of Google Expedition AR or Augmented Reality. It’s an experimental teaching tool offering more interactive learning.

“It covers history, it covers science math, math you name it, its got it,” says Portal Middle High School teacher Andrew Harvey. ‘They are getting to visualize, they are able to manipulate the images to where they are able to discuss it in detail. Whereas a book is a flat image, we are able to see a 3-D image of what we are talking about.”

Each teacher has control over what the students are learning. They can control the pace of the lesson as well as decide which visuals to teach.

“The discussion questions and others are embedded in the bottom. Your queue’s and all are already embedded in the lesson. You are able to add to your discussion, pause the lesson or go on multiple expeditions.”

So where do these expeditions take students like Katelyn Moore? Under the Sea? Into the Human Heart? Anywhere they want…

“The best part about it is actually seeing it in real life,” says Moore. “Like for when you are experiencing something that’s in virtual reality.

For Harvey, it all boils down to the motivation to learn.

“It allows them to be able to have fun and want to come to school,” says Harvey. “To have something to be excited about, not just sit there and take notes. When it does officially come out to the public, we can say, “Hey we’ve done that.””

Now they are not the only school in Bulloch County to try out this new software, William James Middle School will get to try out this augmented reality world of learning.