Georgia Southern Univ. announces admission events

Georgia Southern University will host three admission events for the community as part of the University’s mission to “increase access to public higher education, support student success and meet regional workforce development needs.”

Open House: Open House allows students and their families to experience all that Georgia Southern University has to offer.

Armstrong Campus in Savannah on Feb. 17

Liberty Campus in Hinesville on Feb. 27

Start Now Spring minimester: This event will allow prospective and current students to enroll even after initial enrollment deadlines have passed.

Armstrong Campus on Feb. 22.

The Armstrong Campus Open House in Savannah on Feb. 17 is open to all high school students, particularly seniors, and transfer students. Between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., attendees will meet with faculty, participate in a faculty-led workshop or lecture, learn about admissions and financial aid, tour the beautiful 268-acre arboretum campus, check out residential housing and more. For more information or to register, visit http://admissions.georgiasouthern.edu/events-armstrong-campus/

The Liberty Campus Open House on Feb. 27 is for high school students and transfer students who are interested in attending Georgia Southern University's Liberty Campus. Students will have an opportunity to speak with admissions, financial aid and current students between 4 and 6 p.m. Housed in a new, state-of-the-art facility, the Liberty Campus provides special services for military affiliates and dual enrollment options for local high school juniors and seniors. Faculty help students achieve career goals with a variety of courses to help students work toward specific degrees or meet core requirements for more than 100 academic programs. To learn more or to register for this event, visit http://admissions.georgiasouthern.edu/liberty-campus/

The spring "Start Now" Spring minimester on Feb. 22 on the Armstrong Campus in Savannah allows prospective and even current students to enroll in the University or register for classes despite previously missed deadlines. Opportunities available between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. include learning about financial aid, meeting with a counselor to discuss the ability to receive a same-day admissions decision and enrolling in classes. Applications for this minimester are available at GeorgiaSouthern.edu/StartNow

