Georgia first lady Sandra Deal shares next step in breast cancer battle

ATLANTA (WSAV) — After successfully undergoing surgery to remove a tumor, Georgia’s first lady, Sandra Deal, is taking the next step in her journey with breast cancer.

Deal announced in January that she would undergo chemotherapy after her surgery as a precaution.

On Friday, she shared a few photos of herself getting her head shaved.

“Because chemo therapy causes hair loss, I took the next step in my journey by visiting the beauty shop,” she tweeted. “Despite a problem, there’s a solution! Tried and true by many women!”

Gov. Nathan Deal shared her post, saying “I’ve always admired Sandra’s bravery and I’m so proud of her strength during treatment.”

The first lady says the cancer was found at an early stage during an annual mammogram. She encourages all women to be proactive and take steps to take care of their breast health as well.

