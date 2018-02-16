Injuries, damages after car crashes into Outback on Abercorn Street

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people were injured Friday night after a van crashed into the Outback Steakhouse on Abercorn Street.

The driver ran a stop sign and hit the building just before 7:00 p.m. A gas line was hit and a portion of the ceiling collapsed.

Two people were burned, one person suffered a broken arm and a pregnant woman was injured.

The individuals were transferred to Memorial Health. No word on the extent of those injuries at this time.

We’re told the driver suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

The restaurant has been evacuated.

Savannah Police and Savannah Fire are responding to the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.

