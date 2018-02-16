Injuries, damages after car crashes into Outback on Abercorn Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Multiple people were injured Friday night after a van crashed into the Outback Steakhouse on Abercorn Street.

The driver ran a stop sign and hit the building just before 7:00 p.m. A gas line was hit and a portion of the ceiling collapsed.

Two people were burned, one person suffered a broken arm and a pregnant woman was injured.

The individuals were transferred to Memorial Health. No word on the extent of those injuries at this time.

We’re told the driver suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

#SPDalert Savannah Police, Fire at Outback on Abercorn where vehicle crashed into building, resulting in ceiling collapse, gas leak. Multiple injuries reported. Building evacuated. pic.twitter.com/EOrFV0Xxfc — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) February 17, 2018

Savannah Fire and Police on scene at Outback on Abercorn. Spoke to witnesses-heard an explosion. You see here a van tore through wall @WSAV pic.twitter.com/DRqWNII4ow — Meredith Stutz (@WSAVMeredithS) February 17, 2018

The restaurant has been evacuated.

Savannah Police and Savannah Fire are responding to the scene. Avoid the area if possible.

This story is developing. News 3 will bring you further updates.