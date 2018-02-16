Community Corner: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Gala March 31

Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Association continues to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Saturday, March 31, you’re invited to one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers– the Freedom Dinner and Dance Gala. Click the arrow in the video box for more details from event chair, Corine Ackerson-Jones.

Annual Dr. King Freedom
Dinner & Dance Gala
March 31, 2018
7:00 PM
Hyatt Regency Savannah
2 West Bay Street
Tickets $75.00
Speaker:
Fred Gray, Esq.

For more information, visit: mlkingsavannah.com or call: (912) 234-5502.

