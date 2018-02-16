Chatham County police seek info in sexual assault case

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A woman was kidnapped on Ogeechee Road and sexually assaulted by four men at a nearby hotel on Thursday, authorities say.

According to the Chatham County Police Department, the assault occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 15.

CCPD says the victim was sexually assaulted by four unknown men described as one white male and three mixed, possibly Hispanic males.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Chatham County Police Department at 912-650-6101 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.